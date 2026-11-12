General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime Arrested Two People for Tax Fraud and Money Laundering in Pernik

Two men have been arrested in a General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) operation targeting a group suspected of concealing income from construction activities in Pernik. The investigation concerns tax fraud and subsequent money laundering.

Investigators established that individuals with final convictions for drug possession and possession of excise goods without the mandatory duty stamps were involved in the activities, GDBOP said.

The operation was carried out on 11 November, with assistance from officers of the Cybercrime Department and the National Revenue Agency, under the supervision of the Pernik District Prosecutor’s Office.

During searches at five addresses, more than €10,000 in cash, accounting records and computer software were discovered and seized. Two radio transmitters, three tracking devices and 13 motor vehicle registration plates were also found.

The two men were detained for up to 24 hours under the Ministry of Interior Act. Witnesses have been questioned.

Investigations into the full extent of the alleged criminal activities is ongoing.