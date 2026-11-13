Bulgaria Expected to Receive Its First Two Firefighting Aircraft by the End of 2027

The draft budget of the Ministry of Defence amounts to 2.23% of GDP, with capital expenditure accounting for the largest share of the funding.

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The funds will be used to finance projects outside the SAFE mechanism, including the modernisation of the Spartan aircraft and the overhaul of the engines of the MiG-29 fighter jets. The F-16 fighter jets are expected to begin taking on combat air patrol duties next year. By the end of 2027, Bulgaria is also expected to receive its first two firefighting aircraft. A further €5 million is earmarked for research and development.