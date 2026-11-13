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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Expected to Receive Its First Two Firefighting Aircraft by the End of 2027

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Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
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края 2027 очаква страната получи първите два самолета гасене пожари
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The draft budget of the Ministry of Defence amounts to 2.23% of GDP, with capital expenditure accounting for the largest share of the funding.

Dimitar Stoyanov: Our defence standards must be aligned with those of NATO

The funds will be used to finance projects outside the SAFE mechanism, including the modernisation of the Spartan aircraft and the overhaul of the engines of the MiG-29 fighter jets. The F-16 fighter jets are expected to begin taking on combat air patrol duties next year. By the end of 2027, Bulgaria is also expected to receive its first two firefighting aircraft. A further €5 million is earmarked for research and development.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Minister of Defence: "The draft budget of the Ministry of Defence for 2027 provides for expenditure amounting to 2.23% of gross domestic product. Under the plan adopted in June 2026, this figure was supposed to be 2.33%. Like any minister, I would certainly have liked this percentage of GDP to be higher than 2.23%, but my colleagues in the Council of Ministers and I must, of course, take the country's financial situation into account. Dreams are free, but putting them into practice requires funding."

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