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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Record 2,500 Runners From 25 Countries Take Part in Third Edition of Burgas Marathon; Kenyan Wins 42km Race

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Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
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кениец стана победител тежкото трасе третото издание маратон бургас

The third edition of the Burgas Marathon got under way on November 15 by the seaside, attracting a record number of participants from dozens of countries. A Kenyan runner won the toughest event, while the race also saw mothers taking part with their babies in pushchairs.

Among the participants who attracted the most attention from spectators were runners from Kenya, who had travelled specifically to compete.

Chelangat Sang, Kenya: "This is my second marathon, and I chose to run it in Burgas. I checked out the course and saw that it runs along the seafront. It is very beautiful."

But not everyone at the starting line was chasing records and medals. For some, taking part was a family experience. One of them was Ana Buyuklieva, who decided to join the race with a little teammate.

Ana Buyuklieva: "When it comes to sport, we are always ready for anything."

BNT: "Will it be more difficult with the pushchair?"

"A little more difficult, yes."

"And who is in the pushchair?"

"Viktoria, who is one year and two months old."

"She cannot walk yet, but she is already going running?"

"Yes, of course. We are already on the track."

Veronika Borisova, Chief Sports Expert at Burgas Municipality: "This year, there are a total of 2,500 participants from 25 different countries. The race distances are 5, 10, 21 and 42 kilometres, as well as a one-kilometre family run. Everyone who registered and turned up today has a different goal. Some are here to compete, while others simply want to improve their personal bests."

The best performance in the Burgas Marathon's three-year history has also been surpassed. Kenyan runner Peter Wanyoike crossed the finish line of the 42km race after two hours and 18 minutes.

Peter Wanyoike, Kenya: "The course was very good. There was a very pleasant breeze. Winning this race was incredible for me."

Burgas has thus become the second city in which Wanyoike has claimed victory this year. Before his success on the Black Sea coast, the Kenyan also won the Bucharest Marathon.

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