Five Generations Gather for 106th Birthday of Grandma Nedelya From Targovishte

Five generations of one family gathered in Targovishte to celebrate Grandma Nedelya Todorova’s 106th birthday. On November 15, the elderly woman’s home was filled with smiles, hugs, and the sounds of a happy family gathering. For years, her birthday has been more than just a celebration: it has been an opportunity to see her closest relatives and enjoy the company of her large family.

On Sunday evening, her flat in the city centre welcomed her son, Marcho, her two granddaughters, Nadezhda and Desislava, her four great-grandchildren, Dimana, Marko, Lora and Todor, and her two great-great-grandchildren, Emanuil and Mila. There was a birthday cake on the table and plenty of memories to share, while the youngest members of the family eagerly hurried to embrace their great-great-grandmother.

Despite her advanced age, Nedelya was delighted to welcome her family. She currently lives in Targovishte with her 84-year-old son, but until she turned 100, she lived in her native village of Marchino. It is also where her grandchildren have some of their fondest memories. Her granddaughter, Nadezhda Ruseva, recalls celebrating her husband Krasimir's birthday there together. He turned 56 on 14 November this year.

"To me, Grandma Nedelya is a phenomenon, both asa person and from a medical point of view," says Krasimir.

"She looked after us. She taught me to read when I was just five years old. She took great care of us. She came to the city to help our parents. And when we grew up, she went back to Marchino," says her granddaughter, Nadezhda Ruseva.

According to Nadezhda, her grandmother is in good health for someone of her age. Although her eyesight and hearing are poor, she understands her relatives and can move around the flat independently. She spends much of the day on the balcony, watching people and cars passing along the street. It is one way for her to keep up with what is happening around her and add some variety to her daily routine.

The centenarian has a good appetite and is not fussy about food. She also allows herself a little wine. According to her granddaughter, she has rarely needed medical attention and has not suffered from any serious illnesses. If she feels unwell, she takes an aspirin, Nadezhda says.

Behind Nedelya's long life, however, lies a difficult personal story. She was widowed at just 24 and raised her only child on her own. She also took care of many of her nieces and nephews.

"She was destined to live a long life, although she had a difficult and unhappy one. Her life was hard because she was widowed at an early age. She raised her only child on her own. She also looked after many nieces and nephews. That is why everyone has such great respect for her. She is a good person, and we have many fond memories of her and the time we have spent with her," says Nadezhda.

Longevity clearly runs in Nedelya's family. According to her relatives, her parents, as well as her grandmother and grandfather, all lived beyond the age of 90. The family describes her as the oldest resident in the region.

Over the years, there have also been moments when the elderly woman has wondered "why God has forgotten her and does not take her away". Today, however, she continues to enjoy the company of her loved ones, their conversations and the attention of the five generations who are part of her life.

At 106, Granny Nedelya has witnessed more than a century of human history. For her family, however, her greatest treasure is not simply her longevity, but the opportunity to share another birthday with her. In the embraces of the youngest family members and the memories of the older generations lies what makes a long life truly precious: love, care and the bonds between people, her relatives say.

Source: BTA