PM Rumen Radev: I Want to Apologise to the Mothers of Children with Disabilities; This Is the Most Socially Oriented State Budget

The government will adopt the 2027 Budget at the Cabinet meeting on November 16 and submit it to Parliament. It reflects our efforts to strike a difficult balance between competing objectives: reversing the trend of rapidly escalating public expenditure, reducing the budget deficit and public debt, while increasing incomes and social support. We also aim to allocate more funding to strategic sectors and create the conditions for economic growth. Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the remarks at the start of today's Cabinet meeting.

“It is only natural for government agencies to implement and undertake more difficult reforms in order to achieve these goals and save public finances from the legacy of profligacy. But this must not be done at any cost. The way we treat children, the elderly, the socially vulnerable, and people with disabilities is an indicator of whether we are a civilized and humane society, and whether state policy upholds these values. That is why we have included in the budget a significant increase in tax relief for children, and especially for children with disabilities,” Radev emphasised. "We are increasing scholarships for school pupils, pensions and social support. These are priorities on which we must not only stand firm, but which must not be called into question. I therefore want to apologise to the mothers of children with disabilities. Regardless of the budget deficit, there will be no reduction in funding for them, nor will there be any changes to the eligibility criteria," he added. "When presenting the 2026 Budget, I made it clear that, in the midst of this crisis, we would not allow the income of any Bulgarian citizen to be reduced by even a single cent. Salaries, pensions, social support, clothing allowances, payments for teachers, judicial staff and all public sector employees would remain untouched. If there are any changes, they will be exclusively upwards. This is the most socially oriented budget in years, even in the face of a substantial deficit. We will therefore not allow ourselves to be labelled as lacking social sensitivity. At the same time, we will make every possible effort to curb abuses of the Territorial Expert Medical Commissions (TELK) system, which distort public finances. We are introducing measures to increase revenue and prevent abuse. But even this will not be enough to address the severe legacy we have inherited," Radev said.

According to the Prime Minister, the only way to overcome the crisis and become more prosperous is to produce more, improve the quality of production, increase productivity and export more:

"That is why the strongest element of the 2027 Budget is the package of measures to support and boost economic growth. This includes support for domestic production and unlocking entrepreneurial potential; investment in the knowledge economy, industrial zones and parks; and attracting foreign direct investment. I want to state in the clearest possible terms that we are on the verge of a genuine breakthrough. We are set to attract foreign investment on a strategic scale, with projects of considerable magnitude that will transform our economy and propel us into a new technological orbit. But we must also work much, much more intensively," the Prime Minister explained.

Rumen Radev addressed all ministers, MPs from Progressive Bulgaria, as well as party structures and members across the country:

"Today, we put an end to making excuses with the legacy of our predecessors. One former prime minister spent two terms in office blaming those who came before him. That is why we are now paying the price for what was left undone. From now on, no more excuses – just work. Do not waste unnecessary time and energy on the opposition. We need a strong opposition to hold us to account. When they put forward genuinely worthwhile proposals, or criticise us with justification, we will listen. But do not allow yourselves to be drawn into manipulation and orchestrated scandals. Unlike them, we have a great deal of work to do and responsibilities to fulfil – not towards them, but towards the Bulgarian people."

The Prime Minister also commented on the country's credit rating: