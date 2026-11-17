'Democratic Bulgaria' is also calling for parliament to consider its proposal this week to establish an interdepartmental council under the Security Council at the Council of Ministers. The aim is to assess the risks posed by the Black Sea crisis to the state budget and Bulgarian businesses.

‘We, from Democratic Bulgaria, insist that the governing parties include our proposal on the agenda of the National Assembly this week. It calls for the establishment of an interdepartmental council under the Security Council at the Council of Ministers to assess the economic risks to Bulgaria’s budget and the risks facing Bulgarian businesses as a result of the crisis in the Black Sea,’ said Yordan Ivanov of Democratic Bulgaria.

He said a similar body had existed 20 years ago, operating on a permanent basis and assessing the risks to the Bulgarian economy arising from the inability to transport certain types of cargo.

Earlier, 'Democratic Bulgaria' called on the President to convene the Consultative Council for National Security to address two pressing threats: further attacks on commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and Russia’s demands, made in Abu Dhabi, to restrict allied defence in Europe.