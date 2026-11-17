“We have no problems with Bulgaria,” Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an exclusive interview with Bulgarian National Television (BNT). BNT journalist Boyko Vassilev spoke to Rama about the Balkans, Europe and the protests in Albania.

Prime Minister Edi Rama often comments on relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia. This time, in his interview with BNT, he emphasised the need for Bulgarians – or, as he put it, the Bulgarian minority – to be included in the Constitution of the Republic of North Macedonia.

Boyko Vasilev, BNT: “We spoke three years ago, and you told me that you had disagreed with the Bulgarian leadership on just one specific issue, at a very particular moment. Do you see any reason for disagreement now?” Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania: “No. No, because that moment, as you will remember, was related to the situation before the so-called agreement between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, reached with French mediation. I believe there is nothing to disagree about now, because the need to include the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia’s Constitution is absolutely clear. It came as a result of an agreement between the two countries.”

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is also facing a domestic challenge: protests that have been continuing for almost six months. The so-called ‘Flamingo Revolution’ began in response to an investment project linked to Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and has since escalated into calls for Prime Minister Edi Rama to resign.

The protests continue.

In his interview with BNT, Prime Minister Edi Rama said the protests were losing momentum. And indeed, relatively few people take part on a weekday in Tirana. On the other hand, however, the protesters have remained persistent, and the demonstrations have been going on for a considerable time.

Nesila: “If you follow what Edi Rama has said about the protests over time, you will see that he has been far from consistent. First, he called us ‘flamingos’, as if the protest were not genuine and had no clear demands. Then he started talking about aggressive protesters.”

Photos: Boyko Vasilev