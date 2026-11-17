More than 10 people have been arrested in a police operation carried out across several regions of Bulgaria.

An organised criminal group involved in money laundering has been dismantled. Its activities were carried out through the creation of numerous shell companies, registered in the names of people with limited financial means in Bulgaria and abroad. The companies were used to conceal the true origins of funds obtained illegally through investment fraud and other criminal activities.

So far, investigators have established that transfers totalling more than €10 million passed through the bank accounts of the shell companies.

Numerous investigative and procedural actions were carried out at addresses in the regions of Plovdiv, Sofia, Varna, Blagoevgrad, Vratsa, Montana and Veliko Tarnovo, under the supervision of the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

The operation involved officers from the Economic Crime Department of the Plovdiv Police Directorate, the General Directorate of National Police and the Cybercrime Directorate of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated and the investigation is ongoing.