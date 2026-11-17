From 08:00 today, November 17, drivers travelling from Bulgaria to Romania via the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be able to pay the crossing toll using a new automated system, the Customs Agency has announced.

There will be two payment options: in advance via a web application or on site at self-service terminals. Debit and credit cards, as well as dedicated cards for heavy goods vehicles, will be accepted. Cash payments will also remain possible at two separate lanes until 31 January 2027.

The toll rate will remain unchanged, and no additional fees will be charged for electronic payments. The new system has been developed by the Customs Agency to speed up crossings, reduce queues and improve transparency in revenue reporting.

“That’s great, it’s much easier! It will make things simpler, although as far as I know, crossing is free on the Romanian side, so it should be the same on our side!”