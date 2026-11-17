From 08:00 today, November 17, drivers travelling from Bulgaria to Romania via the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be able to pay the crossing toll using a new automated system, the Customs Agency has announced.
There will be two payment options: in advance via a web application or on site at self-service terminals. Debit and credit cards, as well as dedicated cards for heavy goods vehicles, will be accepted. Cash payments will also remain possible at two separate lanes until 31 January 2027.
The toll rate will remain unchanged, and no additional fees will be charged for electronic payments. The new system has been developed by the Customs Agency to speed up crossings, reduce queues and improve transparency in revenue reporting.
“That’s great, it’s much easier! It will make things simpler, although as far as I know, crossing is free on the Romanian side, so it should be the same on our side!”
Venelin Stoyanov, Head of Sector at the Ruse Territorial Customs Directorate: “From today, the new system will allow all vehicles, regardless of category, to make payments. When a vehicle stops at the processing booth, its registration number will appear on the information display, and a check for an existing online payment will be carried out within five to ten seconds. If payment is confirmed, the barrier will open and the vehicle will be allowed through. If the system detects that no online payment has been made, the driver will be able to pay at the self-service terminal.”