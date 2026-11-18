An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale was registered in Romania in the early hours on November 18. Tremors were felt in many towns and cities across northern Bulgaria.

The earthquake struck at 02:48 in the Vrancea region, with its epicentre around 200km from Ruse, northern Bulgaria. Residents of the city reported on social media that the tremors lasted between 10 and 15 seconds, with some also receiving earthquake alerts on their mobile phones.

The tremor was also felt in Silistra, Varna, Shumen, Dobrich, Veliko Tarnovo and Montana. There have been no reports of casualties or damage so far.

Another earthquake was recorded in the Smolyan region, Southern Bulgaria. According to the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Institute, it measured 3.7 on the Richter scale and struck at 03:16.