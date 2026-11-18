Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport has received new X-ray screening equipment as part of preparations to resume commercial flights, the press office of Gorna Oryahovitsa Municipality announced on November 18.

The new aviation security equipment, designed to screen passengers and baggage, has arrived at Gorna Oryahovitsa Airport. The delivery was welcomed by the town’s mayor, Petya Ivanova, former mayor Nikolay Rashkov and Antoni Tarnitsov, a representative of the management board of the company holding the airport concession.

The X-ray equipment is state-of-the-art and represents one of the essential technical requirements for meeting civil aviation security standards. Once operational, it will enable the airport to prepare for handling both passenger and cargo flights.

Alongside the delivery of the equipment, preparations involving staff recruited following a selection process earlier this year are also progressing. According to the concessionaire’s representative, employees have undergone the necessary training over recent months, which is now in its final stages.

Once the new X-ray systems have been calibrated, the teams will complete their preparations. The expectation is that staff will be ready for certification by the Civil Aviation Administration Directorate-General by the end of December.

A procedure is also under way to lift the derogations currently preventing the airport from handling commercial flights. The concessionaire expects the process to be completed in January next year.

The resumption of commercial flights is one of the key priorities on which Gorna Oryahovitsa Municipality has been working consistently. Former mayor Nikolay Rashkov highlighted the airport’s potential and made its revival a leading priority during his three-year term in office. Under his leadership, the municipal administration established an active partnership with the new concessionaire and supported efforts to resume commercial flights.

Support from the local authorities is continuing under current mayor Petya Ivanova. According to the municipal administration, an operational airport could provide a significant boost to the economic development of Gorna Oryahovitsa and the surrounding region, while establishing the town as an important transport and logistics hub in the Northern part of Bulgaria.

source: BTA