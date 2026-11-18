The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has charged a 50-year-old man with animal cruelty after he allegedly attacked a cat.

Evidence gathered so far indicates that at around 12:15 on 14 November 2026, the accused assaulted a cat in the Vrazhdebna district of Sofia. He allegedly struck the animal with a metal pipe, causing serious and permanent injuries, including severe traumatic brain injury and serious lung damage. The offence was committed in a public place and involved particularly cruel treatment.

A pre-trial investigation is under way. The accused has previous convictions but has since been rehabilitated. Under a prosecutor’s order, he has been remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

Today, the supervising prosecutor filed an application with the Sofia District Court seeking his remand in custody pending trial.