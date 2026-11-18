"We have successfully disrupted the longest-running known cyberespionage operation against the Bulgarian government administration," Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev announced at a briefing at the Council of Ministers.

The operation involved the illegal extraction of at least 130 gigabytes of government documents, or over 62 million pages of documents, the minister specified. At this time, no evidence has been found that the personal data of Bulgarian citizens has been compromised, Vasilev assured. He has ordered an investigation and, based on its findings, has filed a report with the Prosecutor’s office regarding the established facts and circumstances surrounding the actions and omissions of state authorities over the past five years.

In August, we informed the public that unauthorised access to certain administrative networks had been detected and that a large-scale technical investigation was under way, the Minister said. He added that the investigation had confirmed what the initial findings had indicated: that the activity had been ongoing for many years. The attackers had maintained covert access to the networks of the state administration for five years, he said. He stressed that this was the longest-known case of cyberespionage against Bulgarian institutions.

Numerous hacking groups had been found operating within Bulgarian systems, dating back to 2021, with cases of unauthorised access also recorded in 2022. Their aim had been to extract information about the exchange of documents and information within the state itself, the minister said. He explained that the groups were international and had been monitoring the activities of the Bulgarian state. Asked what they had done with the information, Vasilev said he could only speculate. However, Bulgarian experts, working alongside all relevant security services and international partners in the EU and NATO, had been identifying the groups, restricting their activity and removing all malicious software installed on the systems. Vasilev did not specify which countries the international hacking groups came from. They had been collecting sensitive information related to the work of the Bulgarian state. State systems used for the exchange of government documents had been targeted in the attacks, the minister said.

He said the activity had gone undetected for years, spanning numerous ministers and governments, because the security measures in place had not operated as a single, integrated system. The breach had been detected thanks to the introduction of the new national cybersecurity system, which for the first time provides a unified picture of what is happening across government networks, Vasilev said.

The interdepartmental working group set up to address the incident included the Ministry of Innovation; the ministries of interior and defence; the State Agency for National Security; the State Intelligence Agency; the Military Intelligence Service; the Executive Agency for Electronic Governance Infrastructure; and the National Computer Security Incident Response Team. The work was supported by Information Services JSC, representatives of the private sector and international partners, including the EU Agency for Cybersecurity, Ivan Vasilev said. He assured the public that the attackers’ connection to their infrastructure had been severed and that they had been completely removed from state systems.

Vasilev also said work was under way to address the identified security weaknesses and introduce stricter access controls. The national cybersecurity system is being extended to cover the 28 municipalities and regional administrations. Multi-factor authentication and controls over administrator accounts are also being introduced, while a national framework and methodology for assessing the maturity of cybersecurity across the state are being developed and implemented.

Work is also under way to finalise the national cybersecurity strategy, which should have been adopted years ago but has still not been approved, Minister Vasilev said.

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