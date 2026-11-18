The origin of the drones detected during attacks on ships in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast is irrelevant if they pose a threat to national security, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said ahead of a meeting of the parliamentary Defence Committee on November 17.

He said that images of the unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on vessels near Bulgaria had been shared with all allies and partners. However, no information about their origin or type had been received so far.

“Enough time has passed. This is no coincidence,” Stoyanov commented.

He clarified that identifying the type of drones falls within the remit of the Military Prosecutor’s Office, which is conducting the investigation.

According to Dimitar Stoyanov, there is no compelling need to convene the Consultative Council for National Security, as the situation has not changed since its meeting a month ago.

“The situation is no different. Tensions in the Black Sea are constantly rising and the attacks will continue. That is certain,” the Defence Minister added.

He said there was no direct threat to Bulgaria and pointed out that no further security measures could be taken, as all the resources available to the state had already been deployed along the coast and were operational.