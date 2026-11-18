A far-right racist organisation calling itself the "Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division" has been dismantled in an operation by Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the police. The Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office is bringing charges against 11 people, including four minors, for participating in the organisation and incitement to violence online. Investigators uncovered the group while police were working on the murder of Georgi Kuzev at 'Youth Hill' in Plovdiv.

The specialist operation was carried out by officers from the Plovdiv police and SANS under the supervision of the Plovdiv District Prosecutor’s Office. Searches were conducted at a total of 14 addresses in Plovdiv and the town of Rakovski, as well as in two cars, resulting in the seizure of various items of evidence.

These included books, notebooks, badges, clothing bearing distinctive symbols, mobile phones, masks, swastikas and other items indicating affiliation with the far-right organisation known as the "Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division". The flag of the Plovdiv branch was also discovered at one of the addresses.

Investigators established that members of the organisation had held meetings in various public places in Plovdiv, including bars and restaurants. According to the investigation, the group has been operating since January last year.

Its leader has been charged with advocating and inciting discrimination, violence and hatred on the grounds of race, skin colour, origin, nationality, ethnic affiliation and sexual orientation. He has been detained for 72 hours.

Charges have also been brought against the other 10 members of the organisation, including four minors aged 16 and 17.

It remains unclear whether this case is connected to the neo-Nazi organisation 'Blood and Honour', which was also dismantled in an operation by SANS and the police in mid-August.

Experts warn that the involvement of children in such groups is particularly dangerous. Why are young people so easily drawn into these organisations, and how does their involvement remain hidden from their parents?

Dr Veselin Gerev, psychiatrist: “Between the ages of 16 and 18, young people experience changes in their role models and priorities. Organisations of this kind can become a form of refuge for them, as they often have a great deal of pent-up aggression. Such groups specifically target young people who want to assert themselves and are susceptible to manipulation. Plovdiv is what is known as a working-class city. People are practically at work all day and cannot monitor their children very closely. This, of course, combined with a lack of parental attention, can lead young people to be drawn into organisations that offer them an outlet for self-expression and a sense of dominance.”

The police and prosecutors are expected to release further details about the organisation's activities tomorrow.