Bulgarian National Television (BNT) was the leading electronic media outlet in terms of objectivity during the elections. This is according to a study conducted by the 'Myara' sociology agency on behalf of the Council for Electronic Media (CEM). Today, November 19, CEM presented its report on media coverage of the presidential and vice-presidential election campaign.

'Myara' Survey: BNT Among the Most Trusted Sources of Information

The debate between Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov was the highlight of the campaign, CEM experts said. BNT had clearly distinguished in its programmes between Iliana Iotova's two roles – as Head of State and as a presidential candidate. The public service broadcaster had made considerable efforts to offer a wide range of paid and free coverage formats.

CEM supported BNT in its efforts to combat hate speech by allowing politicians to be removed from televised debates. These were the main findings concerning BNT's coverage of the election campaign, presented to the Council for Electronic Media.

Zornitsa Gyurova, CEM expert: “CEM supported BNT and BNR in their timely response during live broadcasts. On 16 October, we witnessed the participation of two presidential candidates being terminated, on BNT 1 and BNT 2 respectively. BNT ensured accessibility for people with disabilities across most of its election coverage and provided sign language interpretation on election night, from 6 pm until 1 am. On election day, BNT broadcast a large number of programmes, reports and live updates, providing extensive coverage and information.”

National media, and Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in particular, are further consolidating their place in the daily lives of Bulgarians, according to the findings of a survey conducted by the 'Myara' agency among 1,009 people on 8 and 19 October and presented to CEM today.

'Myara' survey: BNT among the most trusted sources of information

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they had greater trust in Bulgarian media, with public service broadcasters – BNT and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) – enjoying higher levels of trust. One in three Bulgarians, or 32%, identified BNT as the source where they could find the most objective information.

Yanitsa Petkova, Myara agency: “As regards where the most objective information can be found, broken down by type of media, one-third of all responses from our survey participants identified the public service broadcaster BNT.”

The widely recognised respec for public service media during the election campaign was clearly evident, sociologist Parvan Simeonov said following the presentation of the findings. He noted that the exit poll had shown that more than 30% of voters had been influenced by the debate between Andrey Gyurov and Iliana Yotova on BNT.

Parvan Simeonov, Myara agency: “As far as BNT is concerned, the exit poll conducted by Myara showed that 30% of those who voted had been influenced by the debate. This is a significant figure and demonstrates the importance of that debate.”

The findings of the 'Myara' survey once again place Bulgarian National Television in a leading position in terms of public trust and viewership, both on television and across its social media platforms. BNT Director General Milena Milotinova made the statement to the Council for Electronic Media following the presentation of the report on media coverage of the presidential and vice-presidential election campaign.

Milena Milotinova: BNT Once Again in Leading Position In Terms of Public Trust and Viewership