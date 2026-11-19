“I am very pleased with the results of the survey conducted by the 'Myara' polling agency, as they once again place Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in a leading position in terms of public trust and viewership, not only on television but also across our social media platforms,” BNT Director General Milena Milotinova told the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) on november 19 following the presentation of a report on media coverage of the presidential and vice-presidential election campaign.
A study by the 'Myara' agency examining audience attitudes towards the media during the election campaign was also presented at the meeting.
“We had record audience figures in October, including across our digital platforms. Our Facebook page and bntnews.bg attracted more than 11 million views in October, demonstrating the enormous public interest in the elections. The figures were also very strong across our other platforms, including bnt.bg and bntnews.bg. More than one million viewers watched the televised debate between Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov on BNT, including through our websites and social media platforms,” the BNT Director General emphasised.
Commenting on the difficulties and challenges encountered during the election campaign, Milotinova said:
“I share the concerns expressed by our colleagues at Bulgarian National Radio (BNR) regarding the challenges we faced. We saw them again during this campaign, particularly in relation to the obligations imposed on us under the current rules, which require us to give exposure to the various election candidates in a way that fails to engage audiences and, at the same time, seems to distort the overall picture, leaving out what matters most in an election campaign.
I support BNR's call for these provisions to be reviewed and for a serious debate to take place. I hope we will have the support of both CEM and the Central Election Commission (CEC). These issues arise during every election campaign. On two occasions, during debates broadcast on BNT 1 and BNT 2, we had to remove participants from the studio because their behaviour was incompatible with broadcasting standards.”