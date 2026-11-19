“I am very pleased with the results of the survey conducted by the 'Myara' polling agency, as they once again place Bulgarian National Television (BNT) in a leading position in terms of public trust and viewership, not only on television but also across our social media platforms,” BNT Director General Milena Milotinova told the Council for Electronic Media (CEM) on november 19 following the presentation of a report on media coverage of the presidential and vice-presidential election campaign.

A study by the 'Myara' agency examining audience attitudes towards the media during the election campaign was also presented at the meeting.

“We had record audience figures in October, including across our digital platforms. Our Facebook page and bntnews.bg attracted more than 11 million views in October, demonstrating the enormous public interest in the elections. The figures were also very strong across our other platforms, including bnt.bg and bntnews.bg. More than one million viewers watched the televised debate between Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov on BNT, including through our websites and social media platforms,” the BNT Director General emphasised.

Commenting on the difficulties and challenges encountered during the election campaign, Milotinova said: