Hours Until the Big Comeback: 'Undercover' on the Red Carpet

Only hours remain until the first pre-premiere screening of the sixth season of 'Undercover'.

Tonight, Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture (NDK) will welcome the cast, creators and fans of Bulgaria’s most popular crime series. The red carpet will mark the start of the series’ major return – 10 years after the latest episode.

The first pre-premiere screening is tonight at 7.30pm. Due to huge interest in the new season, a second screening has also been organised for 6 October at 8pm, again in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, with tickets still available.

The first episode of the sixth season of “Undercover” will air on BNT 1 on 10 October at 10pm.