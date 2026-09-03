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64-Year-Old Patient Found Dead on Bench in Hospital Corridor in Stara Zagora

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Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
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A 64-year-old patient has been found dead on a bench in the corridor of Prof. Dr Stoyan Kirkovich University Hospital in Stara Zagora. This was reported by the press centre of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city. The incident was reported at around 9pm last night, September 2.

Pre-trial proceedings have been opened into the case.

In a statement, the Prosecutor's Office said an investigation would be conducted to establish whether a doctor or medical professional may have contributed to the patient’s death through negligence by failing to carry out their professional duties.

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