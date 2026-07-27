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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Businessman Found Dead After Fire at His Home in Bankya

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Businessman Vladimir Yankov has been found dead after a fire broke out at his home in Bankya.

A report was received about the blaze. When firefighters arrived to extinguish the flames, they discovered Yankov’s body in one of the rooms. It was badly burned. Investigators are working on all possible leads, including the possibility of murder.

There is no information that the 56-year-old Yankov was involved in any illegal activity. He ran a large business importing coffee, tea and vending machines from Italy.



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