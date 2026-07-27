Maritsa Motorway Safety Barriers in Good Condition, Says Road Infrastructure Agency

Safety barriers along the Maritsa Motorway are in good condition, with the exception of sections damaged in road traffic accidents. The Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) confirmed this to BNT in response to questions following the serious crash between Haskovo and Harmanli, in which three people were killed and six others injured.

Investigation Under Way into Fatal Maritsa Motorway Crash

The RIA said that staff from the Regional Road Administrations in Stara Zagora and Haskovo carry out regular inspections of the motorway's safety barriers. According to the agency, the installed restraint systems comply with the regulations that were in force when the Maritsa Motorway was constructed.

At present, the absence of contracts for the supply and replacement of safety barriers prevents the agency from commissioning this work. Until new public procurement procedures are completed and fresh contracts are signed, responsibility for maintaining, supplying and replacing damaged restraint systems is expected to be assigned to the state-owned company Avtomagistrali, in accordance with Article 14(1)(6) of the Public Procurement Act.

Once the administrative procedure has been completed, the Regional Road Administrations will commission the replacement of safety barriers on sections of road where this is required.



