August Set to Be Hotter Than Average, with Temperatures Reaching up to 43°C

Average temperatures in August are expected to be above the seasonal norm, according to Bulgaria's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Average monthly temperatures are forecast to range between 21°C and 25°C across the lowlands, 20°C and 22°C in the higher plains, and 6°C to 14°C in the mountains.

The month's lowest temperatures are expected to be between 10°C and 15°C, while daytime highs could reach 38°C to 43°C.

Across most of the country, total monthly rainfall is forecast to be close to the seasonal average. Expected precipitation ranges from 30 to 50 mm in the lowlands and higher plains, 20 to 35 mm along the Black Sea coast, and 50 to 80 mm in the mountainous regions.

August will begin with sunny and very hot weather. Towards the end of the first ten-day period, the likelihood of cumulonimbus cloud development will increase, bringing short-lived showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to ease slightly at that time but will remain above the climatic average.

During most of the second ten-day period, conditions are expected to remain sunny, with temperatures continuing to stay above the seasonal norm. After the middle of the period, the probability of more extensive cloud cover, rainfall and thunderstorms will increase again. Temperatures are then expected to fall closer to the long-term average.

The outlook for the final ten days of August suggests an alternation between sunny spells and periods of more significant cloud cover with an increased chance of rainfall. Temperatures are expected to remain around or above the seasonal average throughout the period.

Author: Anastasia Kirilova – meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)