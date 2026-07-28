БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

"Podkrepa" Trade Union Confederation Calls on the President to Veto the State Budget Act

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Запази
bdquoподкрепаldquo призовава президента наложи вето закона държавния бюджет
Снимка: BTA/archive

The Podkrepa Confederation of Labour has called on President Iliiana Iotova to veto the 2026 State Budget Act and return it to Parliament for further consideration.

The union objects to provisions contained in the Act's transitional and final clauses, which introduce substantial amendments to the Labour Code. The disputed changes concern the calculation of length of service and the mechanism for determining the minimum wage, according to a statement published on the union's website.

"These provisions are not merely technical budgetary rules. They have a direct impact on labour rights, incomes and the standard of living of hundreds of thousands of workers and should therefore be reconsidered by the National Assembly," the Confederation said.

The union argues that the amendments to the Labour Code require more than the formal observance of the procedures for tripartite social dialogue. It says a full assessment should also be carried out of their impact on workers, the state budget and businesses.

A few days earlier, the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB) also voiced objections to the budget. It called on Ombudswoman Velislava Delcheva to exercise her constitutional powers by referring the provisions concerning the minimum wage and length of service in the 2026 Budget Act to the Constitutional Court.

The parliamentary opposition has likewise criticised the adopted budget.

Later today, President Iotova is due to meet representatives of the parliamentary group of We Continue the Change, following the party's petition calling for a presidential veto of the 2026 State Budget Act.

Parliament gave final approval to the 2026 State Budget on Friday, 24 July.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Шофьорът на автобуса, който катастрофира на „Цариградско шосе“, има 4 фиша за превишена скорост
2
Шофьорът на автобуса, който катастрофира на „Цариградско...
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло Калушев е била подготвена за усвояването на средства по ПВУ
3
Атанас Русев по случая "Петрохан": Групата около Ивайло...
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
4
Жена на 61 и съпругът ѝ на 71 станаха родители за първи път
ДАНС: 44-ма души са засечени да предават информация на чужди служби през 2025-та година
5
ДАНС: 44-ма души са засечени да предават информация на чужди служби...
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
6
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата

Най-четени

В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
1
В Луковит разкриха незаконен цех за производство на гъби
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
2
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
3
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
4
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
5
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
6
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...

More from: Bulgaria

Deliberate Arson Suspected in Death of Businessman in Bankya (PHOTOS)
Deliberate Arson Suspected in Death of Businessman in Bankya (PHOTOS)
Mandatory Health Insurance Contributions to Increase to 24.81 Euros from 1 August Mandatory Health Insurance Contributions to Increase to 24.81 Euros from 1 August
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
August Set to Be Hotter Than Average, with Temperatures Reaching up to 43°C August Set to Be Hotter Than Average, with Temperatures Reaching up to 43°C
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Maritsa Motorway Safety Barriers in Good Condition, Says Road Infrastructure Agency Maritsa Motorway Safety Barriers in Good Condition, Says Road Infrastructure Agency
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Family Rescues Injured Stork with Broken Wing Family Rescues Injured Stork with Broken Wing
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Heavy Traffic: Motorway Offences Rise to 900 a Day as Migrant Workers Travel Home Heavy Traffic: Motorway Offences Rise to 900 a Day as Migrant Workers Travel Home
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова за президент
Румен Радев: Ще подкрепим кандидатурата на Илияна Йотова за президент
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Транспортират с въздушна линейка дете, пострадало с тротинетка в Лясковец Транспортират с въздушна линейка дете, пострадало с тротинетка в Лясковец
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
У нас
Огненият ад във Франция и Испания: Колко бързо се евакуират десетки хиляди хора Огненият ад във Франция и Испания: Колко бързо се евакуират десетки хиляди хора
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
По света
Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере Заради незаконни каравани проверяват частна гора край Кара дере
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Август идва с горещини до 43 градуса и температури над нормата
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
Кога ще пристигнат американските самолети в авиобаза...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Умишлен палеж е причинил смъртта на бизнесмена в Банкя (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Пожар унищожи цистерна с битум в асфалтова база в Русе
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ