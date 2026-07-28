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Mandatory Health Insurance Contributions to Increase to 24.81 Euros from 1 August

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Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
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Mandatory Health Insurance Contributions to Increase to 24.81 Euros from 1 August

People who pay their own mandatory health insurance contributions—such as those who are long-term unemployed, do not receive unemployment benefits and are not insured by the state, among others—and who are not registered as self-employed under the Social Security Code, will pay €24.81 per month from 1 August 2026.

The minimum monthly insurable income, currently €550.66, will increase to €620.20 from 1 August. Under the Health Insurance Act, individuals who are not insured on any other basis must pay contributions on an income of no less than half of the minimum monthly insurable income for self-employed persons. As a result, their health insurance contribution will be calculated at 8% of a minimum insurable income of €310.10. The maximum monthly insurable income will also increase from 1 August, rising to €2,300.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) reminds taxpayers that health insurance contributions must be paid by the 25th day of the month following the month to which they relate. For example, the contribution for August 2026 must be paid no later than 25 September 2026.

Anyone who becomes responsible for paying their own health insurance contributions must also submit Declaration Form No. 7 to the NRA. The declaration may be filed electronically using an NRA Personal Identification Code (PIC) or a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) through the agency's electronic services portal, or in person at an NRA office. It must be submitted by the 25th day of the month following the month in which the obligation to pay contributions arose.

The health insurance rights of people who pay their own contributions are suspended if more than three monthly contributions remain unpaid within a 36-month period. The 36-month period is calculated up to the beginning of the month preceding the month in which medical treatment is provided.

Suspended health insurance rights can be restored once all outstanding mandatory health insurance contributions for the previous 60 months have been paid in full. Cover is reinstated from the date on which all outstanding contributions for that period are settled.

Citizens can check their health insurance status, including any periods for which no health insurance data have been recorded, through the NRA's online service, which is freely accessible via the agency's electronic services portal.

Health insurance status can also be checked by calling the NRA's automated telephone service on 0700 18 700 (charged at the caller's standard operator tariff). The service requires callers only to enter their Personal Identification Number (EGN) using the telephone keypad. It also provides details of all months and years for which mandatory health insurance contributions have not been paid. The automated telephone service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



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