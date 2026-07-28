Deliberate Arson Suspected in Death of Businessman in Bankya (PHOTOS)

The death of businessman Vladimir Yankov in Bankya is believed to have been caused by a deliberate act of arson. Yankov's body was discovered after a fire broke out at his home.

Authorities are investigating the death following the house fire, and all possible lines of inquiry remain open, including premeditated murder. The fire was reported to the emergency services shortly after 4:00 a.m. on 27 July.

So far, there has been no official confirmation as to whether the victim's body showed signs of violence prior to the outbreak of the fire.

A pre-trial investigation was launched immediately following an urgent examination of the scene. The investigation is being conducted by officers from the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) under the direction and supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the forensic post-mortem examination and specialist criminal forensic tests, which are expected to establish the precise cause of death and determine whether the fire was deliberately set to conceal a crime.

Yankov had built a long-established business importing coffee, tea and vending machines from Italy.

Photos: Darina Angelova, BNT