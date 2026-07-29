Volunteers Cleared Eco Path Leading to Chiprovtsi Waterfall

The eco trail leading to the Chiprovtsi Waterfall has been cleared, with more than 20 volunteers taking part in an initiative organised by Chiprovtsi Municipality (located in Montana district, Northwestern Bulgaria).

A few days after Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported on the poor condition and limited accessibility of the trail to the natural landmark, Mayor Petko Petkov pledged to take action. That commitment was fulfilled today.

The cleanup was organised trhough social media and attracted considerable public interest. More than 20 volunteers joined the effort, successfully removing a significant number of fallen branches, trees and overgrown shrubs from the route.

Chiprovtsi Municipality provided participants with the necessary tools and equipment, as well as food, drinks and transport to the furthest point accessible by car.

The municipality is calling on both residents and visitors to observe mountain safety rules and to treat the natural environment with care.

The dumping of waste and indiscriminate tree felling in the area are strictly prohibited.

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The Chiprovtsi eco-trail, officially named "Deyanitsa", is a scenic 8.5 km mountain route in the western Balkan Mountains that leads to the 18-meter-high Chiprovtsi Waterfall.