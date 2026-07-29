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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Radev Discussed Modernisation of the Bulgarian Army with Representatives of the Italian Company Leonardo

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радев обсъди модернизацията българската армия представители италианския концерн leonardo
Снимка: Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces and Bulgaria's interest in acquiring firefighting aircraft with representatives of the Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov also took part in the meeting at the Council of Ministers, the government's press office said on July 29.

The meeting focused on the strong cooperation between Bulgaria and Leonardo in the modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, as well as the delivery and maintenance of the helicopters currently used for the country's helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS). The acquisition of transport aircraft and other joint projects were also identified as potential areas for future cooperation.

Prime Minister Radev stressed that the Bulgarian government's policy on the modernisation of the Armed Forces is aimed not only at acquiring defence equipment, but also at ensuring the effective participation of Bulgarian companies in supply chains for the production of parts and components required for its maintenance, as well as establishing joint manufacturing.

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