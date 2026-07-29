The Presidential Election Will Be Held on October 25

The presidential election will be held on 25 October, it emerged following the regular meeting of the Parliamentary Council of the leaders of the parliamentary groups in the National Assembly on July 29.

Should a run-off be required, it will take place on 1 November.

Under the Constitution, it is the National Assembly that sets the date of the presidential election. The vote must be held no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the expiry of the incumbent president's term of office. The current head of state's term expires on 22 January 2027.