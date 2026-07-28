PM Radev Meets New Leadership of the Organisation of Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom”

Prime Minister Rumen Radev on July 28 held a meeting with the new leadership of the Organisation of Jews in Bulgaria “Shalom”, the government press service announced.

The meeting was attended by the organisation’s chairwoman Dr Alina Levi and Nikolay Galabov. Representatives of the organisation congratulated Prime Minister Radev on his convincing victory in the parliamentary elections and wished success to the new Bulgarian government.

Representatives of “Shalom” noted that, just as Bulgaria has undergone a change in its state leadership, the organisation has also seen a change in its leadership. The new management said it would seek to return “Shalom” to its mission of preserving the Jewish way of life of the community and its constructive contribution to Bulgarian society and the state.

The organisation’s representatives stressed that they would work towards active and meaningful dialogue with all Bulgarian institutions, as well as maintaining cultural and spiritual ties with the community of Bulgarian Jews in the State of Israel.

During the meeting, “Shalom” representatives expressed support for Prime Minister Radev’s proposal for Bulgarian historians to work together with Yad Vashem on more in-depth research and promotion of historical facts related to the unique act of saving Bulgaria’s Jewish community during the Second World War.