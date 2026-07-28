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PM Radev: Iran's Leadership Understands That the US Aircraft to Be Deployed at Bezmer Air Base Are Not Intended for Combat Missions

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Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
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Prime Minister Rumen Radev did not commit to a timeline for the arrival of the US tanker aircraft in Bulgaria. He also commented on Iran’s latest warning and the issue of lifting visa requirements for Bulgarian citizens travelling to the United States.

The date of arrival of the American tanker aircraft remains unclear for now. According to the Prime Minister, all necessary arrangements for their deployment have already been made.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “One thing may already have become clear to you: if it had not been for us and our government, there would currently have been 15 tanker aircraft deployed at Sofia Airport and they would have remained there until October. Now, there will potentially be tanker aircraft at a military airfield, where they belong, and in a much smaller number than 15.”

The Prime Minister also said the government views yesterday’s warning from Iran towards Bulgaria with the same seriousness as the first warning issued following the arrival of the previous 15 aircraft.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “With Iran, we have long-established relations of cooperation, mutual trust and friendship, I can say. Therefore, Iran’s state leadership understands very well that these aircraft, stationed on our territory and those that will be stationed, are in no way intended for combat missions. I do not expect that we will see any real deterioration in our relations.”

Radev said he did not consider it a mistake to have linked the previous deployment of US aircraft in Bulgaria with his appeal to President Trump to lift visa requirements for Bulgarian citizens.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “No, it is not a mistake. We will continue working in this direction and I am confident that we will find the necessary solution soon.”

The Prime Minister added that all necessary steps had been taken to achieve this goal.


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