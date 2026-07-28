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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: 'Progressive Bulgaria' Will Support Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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"Together with Iotova, we were the only President/VP pair that demonstrated unity," the Prime Minister said

румен радев подкрепим кандидатурата илияна йотова президент
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Prime Minister Rumen Radev has announced that Progressive Bulgaria will support Iliiana Iotova's candidacy for president. He made the statement following a meeting of the party's leadership and coalition partners on July 28.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Today, at an expanded meeting of Progressive Bulgaria, together with our coalition partners, we decided to support Iliiana Iotova's candidacy for President. For the past 10 years, Mrs.Iotova and I have been fighting to restore effective state institutions and bring normality back to Bulgarian politics. It has been an exceptionally difficult and demanding struggle. Mrs. Yotova is a strong and experienced politician, and I am convinced she will continue with the same determination and sense of responsibility to defend the public interest and work towards consensus between the country's institutions."

Commenting on the candidate for vice-president, Radev said:

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Mrs. Iotova's candidacy will be nominated by an initiative committee, and it will be together with that committee that the President/Vice-President pair will be announced. I would be pleased if we were to have a Vice-President with Mrs. Iotova's qualities. Above all, the Vice-President must help preserve the unity of the presidential institution. Mrs. Iotova and I have demonstrated over these nine challenging years that we were the only President/VP team to maintain such unity."

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