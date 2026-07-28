President Iotova: I Thank Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria” for Their Trust and Support

I would like to thank Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria” for their trust and support, President Iliana wrote in a post on Facebook on July 28.

"Ten years ago, we made a commitment to work solely in the interests of the Bulgarian people, with responsibility to them and fidelity to the Bulgarian Constitution. We have come a long way together and have shown how important it is for institutions to uphold normality and common sense in Bulgarian politics.

I also thank all the citizens and organisations who have stood behind me over the past few days.

I accept this trust with gratitude, but also with a clear awareness of the immense responsibility it carries. We face a serious task that requires unity, not division. I believe that together we can continue to uphold the rule of law, protect the national interest and preserve the unity of Bulgarian society."