PM Rumen Radev: We Will Support Iliana Iotova's Candidacy for President

Prime Minister Rumen Radev has announced that Progressive Bulgaria will support Iliiana Iotova's candidacy for president. He made the statement following a meeting of the party's leadership and coalition partners on July 28.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Today, at an expanded meeting of Progressive Bulgaria, together with our coalition partners, we decided to support Iliiana Iotova's candidacy for President. For the past 10 years, Mrs.Iotova and I have been fighting to restore effective state institutions and bring normality back to Bulgarian politics. It has been an exceptionally difficult and demanding struggle. Mrs. Yotova is a strong and experienced politician, and I am convinced she will continue with the same determination and sense of responsibility to defend the public interest and work towards consensus between the country's institutions."

Commenting on the candidate for vice-president, Radev said: