БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Публикуваха третото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Детската болница в Бургас получи разрешение за дейност
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Премиерът Радев: МВР и службите ще действат още по-твърдо...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Президентските избори ще се проведат на 25 октомври
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Minister of Innovation: IT Sector Is a Natural Partner of the State, but Competition Must Be Encouraged

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
EN
Запази

"Over 1 billion euros have been spent over the past five years on the development of information technology and e-governance," the minister said.

иван василев бизнесът естествен партньор държавата конкуренцията стимулира

The Bulgarian IT sector is a natural partner of the state in the process of digital transformation, but the country's digitalisation goals cannot be achieved by 2030 without close cooperation between government and business. This was stated by Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vasilev following the Council of Ministers meeting.

"I believe that the greater the competition, the better and higher-quality services Bulgarian citizens will receive for the billions that we all pay as taxpayers," the minister said.

His remarks came a day after several employers' organisations and ICT industry associations published an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister. Vasilev said that the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation remains open to dialogue with the technology sector, but stressed that the letter was prompted by two ministerial decisions that will not be reversed – ensuring full traceability of every item of government software expenditure and tightening the rules governing access to citizens' sensitive data.

According to Vasilev, claims that the government is “closing the market to Bulgarian ICT companies” are not supported by the official figures for the 2020–2025 period.

"Between 2020 and 2025, more than €1.093 billion was spent on the development of ICT services and e-governance. Of that €1.093 billion, €777 million was awarded directly to the market, outside the system integration framework, where the companies that signed the letter operate. Activities related to system integration accounted for €315 million, a significant share of which also returned to the private sector, while companies that are members of one of the associations received an additional €61 million through those contracts."

Vasilev also referred to public procurement data showing that individual companies had been awarded contracts worth tens and hundreds of millions of euros, some of which had been concluded without competition and with only a single bidder.

According to the minister, the government will work to promote greater competition and limit access to public funds being concentrated among "a handful of companies closely linked to the previous administration".

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на "Цариградско шосе" започва да се тресе
2
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на...
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
3
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
4
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за забрана за внасяне на храна и напитки на плажа
5
Възмущение след табела от къмпинг „Черноморец“ за...
Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
6
Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива...

Най-четени

Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
1
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
2
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
3
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
4
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
5
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на екопътеката към Чипровския водопад
6
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на...

More from: Politics

PM Radev Discussed Modernisation of the Bulgarian Army with Representatives of the Italian Company Leonardo
PM Radev Discussed Modernisation of the Bulgarian Army with Representatives of the Italian Company Leonardo
President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
The State Will Continue to Exercise Operational Control over "Lukoil Bulgaria" While Ensuring Compliance with International Sanctions The State Will Continue to Exercise Operational Control over "Lukoil Bulgaria" While Ensuring Compliance with International Sanctions
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
PM Radev: Ministry of Interior and Security Services Will Step Up Action Against Political Corruption PM Radev: Ministry of Interior and Security Services Will Step Up Action Against Political Corruption
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Deputy PM Pekanov: Bulgaria Could Have Lost Up to 800 Million Euros Under the "Regional Development" Programme Deputy PM Pekanov: Bulgaria Could Have Lost Up to 800 Million Euros Under the "Regional Development" Programme
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
The Presidential Election Will Be Held on October 25 The Presidential Election Will Be Held on October 25
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от параметрите на бюджета, обнародвам Закона за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от параметрите на...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев с остри критики към прокуратурата: Разследвания за корупция се възпрепятстват Румен Радев с остри критики към прокуратурата: Разследвания за корупция се възпрепятстват
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Политика
Димитър Стоянов: Имам писмо от Пентагона, в което ясно се казва: "Поддържайте самолетите МиГ-29" Димитър Стоянов: Имам писмо от Пентагона, в което ясно се казва: "Поддържайте самолетите МиГ-29"
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
След срещата Тръмп – Зеленски: Санкции срещу Русия и молба за 300 ракети "Пейтриът" След срещата Тръмп – Зеленски: Санкции срещу Русия и молба за 300 ракети "Пейтриът"
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
Детската болница в Бургас ще обслужва над 220 000 деца от...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Полицията задържа 35 тона негодни храни, предназначени за...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
У нас
Млада жена загина в катастрофа между товарен и лек автомобил край...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Мондиал за продан: Сблъсък между УЕФА и ФИФА заради идея за...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ