Political Reactions Following President Iotova's Decision Not to Veto the 2026 State Budget

President Iliana Iotova's decision not to veto the 2026 State Budget has triggered strong reactions in Parliament.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB–UDF: Such a precedent has never occurred in the Bulgarian Parliament before, but 'Progressive Bulgaria' has now managed to create one. We are holding talks with the other parliamentary groups and are counting on our colleagues' support so that the constitutional complaint can be submitted as quickly as possible and within the deadline."

President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters

Asen Vasilev, “We Continue the Change”: This reduces the institution of the presidency to the press office of the Bulgarian government and Ms Yotova to the spokesperson of Mr Radev. This budget contains unconstitutional provisions. We, together with other parliamentary groups, will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court, and we are confident that the Constitutional Court will identify those provisions and strike them down."

Božidar Božanov, “Democratic Bulgaria”: "Constitutional complaints will not resolve the issue of the 2026 Budget. It comes into force immediately, while the Constitutional Court will not deliver its ruling until the end of the year."