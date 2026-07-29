БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Публикуваха третото класиране за прием в 8-и клас
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Детската болница в Бургас получи разрешение за дейност
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Премиерът Радев: МВР и службите ще действат още по-твърдо...
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Президентските избори ще се проведат на 25 октомври
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Political Reactions Following President Iotova's Decision Not to Veto the 2026 State Budget

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
EN
Запази
политически реакции отказа илияна йотова наложи вето бюджет 2026
Снимка: BTA

President Iliana Iotova's decision not to veto the 2026 State Budget has triggered strong reactions in Parliament.

Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB–UDF: Such a precedent has never occurred in the Bulgarian Parliament before, but 'Progressive Bulgaria' has now managed to create one. We are holding talks with the other parliamentary groups and are counting on our colleagues' support so that the constitutional complaint can be submitted as quickly as possible and within the deadline."

President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters

Asen Vasilev, “We Continue the Change”: This reduces the institution of the presidency to the press office of the Bulgarian government and Ms Yotova to the spokesperson of Mr Radev. This budget contains unconstitutional provisions. We, together with other parliamentary groups, will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court, and we are confident that the Constitutional Court will identify those provisions and strike them down."

Božidar Božanov, “Democratic Bulgaria”: "Constitutional complaints will not resolve the issue of the 2026 Budget. It comes into force immediately, while the Constitutional Court will not deliver its ruling until the end of the year."

Dimo Drenchev, “Vazrazhdane”: “I don’t see how the Constitutional Court could rule that this is lawful. In doing so, Iotova risks plunging the country into even greater chaos.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
1
След Мондиал 2026: БНТ ще излъчи още пет големи събития пряко
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на "Цариградско шосе" започва да се тресе
3
Иван Таков: След задминаване катастрофиралият автобус на...
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
4
Второ заседание в Кочани по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива Михайлова
5
Задълбочават се противоречията в показанията по делото срещу Ива...
ЦСКА 1948 елиминира Спартак Търнава след драма с дузпи и продължава в Европа
6
ЦСКА 1948 елиминира Спартак Търнава след драма с дузпи и продължава...

Най-четени

Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на ежегодния прайд в Берлин
1
Ликвидираха нападателя, който уби един човек и рани още 29 на...
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на "Пътна полиция"
2
Предупрежават за измамни съобщения, изпращани от името на...
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на магистрала "Марица"
3
Трима души, сред които и дете, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
4
Кофеинът от кафе и чай носи ползи за здравето, показва ново проучване
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата седмица
5
По-малко валежи и температури между 36 и 41 градуса през новата...
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на екопътеката към Чипровския водопад
6
След намесата на БНТ: Започва акция по възстановяването на...

More from: Politics

PM Radev Discussed Modernisation of the Bulgarian Army with Representatives of the Italian Company Leonardo
PM Radev Discussed Modernisation of the Bulgarian Army with Representatives of the Italian Company Leonardo
President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters President Iotova Promulgates Bulgaria’s 2026 State Budget Despite Concerns Over Some Parameters
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Minister of Innovation: IT Sector Is a Natural Partner of the State, but Competition Must Be Encouraged Minister of Innovation: IT Sector Is a Natural Partner of the State, but Competition Must Be Encouraged
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
The State Will Continue to Exercise Operational Control over "Lukoil Bulgaria" While Ensuring Compliance with International Sanctions The State Will Continue to Exercise Operational Control over "Lukoil Bulgaria" While Ensuring Compliance with International Sanctions
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
PM Radev: Ministry of Interior and Security Services Will Step Up Action Against Political Corruption PM Radev: Ministry of Interior and Security Services Will Step Up Action Against Political Corruption
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
Deputy PM Pekanov: Bulgaria Could Have Lost Up to 800 Million Euros Under the "Regional Development" Programme Deputy PM Pekanov: Bulgaria Could Have Lost Up to 800 Million Euros Under the "Regional Development" Programme
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от параметрите на бюджета, обнародвам Закона за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Илияна Йотова: Въпреки забележките на някои от параметрите на...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев с остри критики към прокуратурата: Разследвания за корупция се възпрепятстват Румен Радев с остри критики към прокуратурата: Разследвания за корупция се възпрепятстват
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Политика
Спешни промени за "Лукойл": Депутатите затвърдиха правомощията на особения управител Спешни промени за "Лукойл": Депутатите затвърдиха правомощията на особения управител
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Отпускат 265 милиона евро за модернизация на градския транспорт в София Отпускат 265 милиона евро за модернизация на градския транспорт в София
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Димитър Стоянов: Имам писмо от Пентагона, което ясно казва:...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Полицията задържа 35 тона негодни храни, предназначени за...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
У нас
След срещата Тръмп – Зеленски: Санкции срещу Русия и молба за...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
По света
Четвърта гореща вълна обхвана Европа
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ