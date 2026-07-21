Parliament's Defence Committee Backs Deployment of Eight US Aircraft and 250 Personnel at Bezmer Air Base

The parliamentary Defence Committee on July 21 approved the government's proposal to allow the deployment of eight US aircraft and 250 military personnel at Bezmer Air Base. The proposal was backed by 11 MPs, while one voted against and two abstained.

"There are always risks, but there is no direct threat to our national security," Defence Minister Ivan Ivanov said in connection with the deployment of the US aircraft at Bezmer Air Base. He accused the previous regular government of misleading the public, asking that if the aircraft stationed at Sofia's civilian airport until only a few months ago had indeed been there for military exercises, then what missions they had actually been carrying out.

GERB-UDF rejected the minister's claims, arguing that the purpose of the previous deployment had been military exercises, whereas the current deployment is intended for an entirely different purpose – participation in a military operation.

Representatives of We Continue the Change (WCC), Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and Vazrazhdane raised questions about the potential risks for Bulgaria, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms voiced its support for the deployment of the aircraft.





The deployment of US aircraft at Bezmer Air Base is not a cause for concern, according to the Defence Minister.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "Bezmer Air Base is one of the joint-use facilities covered by an agreement signed in 2006.

BNT: Do you have any concerns now?

Dimitar Stoyanov: About what? The deployment of these aircraft at Bezmer Air Base? I had no concerns previously about their deployment at civilian airports either, although there were concerns among the Bulgarian public regarding the civilian airport. I have no concerns now, just as I had none before, about their deployment at Bezmer Air Base."

The request to deploy US aircraft in Bulgaria is based on the same grounds as the one submitted during the Zhelyazkov government, the Defence Minister said.

Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "The fact that the previous government allowed the Bulgarian public to be misled is a separate issue. There were no military exercises, nor was there anything of that sort. If there really were exercises, I would like to ask colleagues from GERB, We Continue the Change, Democratic Bulgaria and all the other parliamentary parties: what exercise did these aircraft take part in? What missions were carried out? Who was in command of the exercises? When were the planning conferences for those exercises held?"

The minister said that a risk assessment had now been carried out.

Ivan Dimitrov, MP, Progressive Bulgaria Parliamentary Group: "The residents of Yambol district are concerned." Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "There are always risks in principle, but there is no direct threat to Bulgaria's national security."

GERB-UDF and the minister got into a dispute over the first note.

Georg Georgiev, MP, GERB-UDF Parliamentary Group: "The first diplomatic note referred to enhanced forward presence and a military exercise. So either you have to say that our partners are lying, misleading and manipulating us, or you have to acknowledge that the situation is now different. This time, you are seeking authorisation for participation in a military operation." Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "It is clear how military exercises are organised. Exercises are not arranged on an ad hoc basis, from one day to the next. They require planning conferences, and no such planning conferences were held."

MPs from We Continue the Change (WCC), Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and Vazrazhdane raised questions about the potential risks of the deployment.

Ivaylo Mirchev, MP, Democratic Bulgaria Parliamentary Group: "Don't you believe this amounts to drawing Bulgaria into a war, and what has changed in the position of Progressive Bulgaria?" Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "Someone from Progressive Bulgaria may have said that this amounts to drawing Bulgaria into a war – I did not." Radoslav Ribarski, MP, We Continue the Change Parliamentary Group: "Does this make Bulgaria a legitimate military target for the country defending itself?" Dimitar Stoyanov, Defence Minister: "Bulgaria is not taking part in the operation with either personnel or equipment. A few months ago, the deployment of these aircraft at Vasil Levski Airport did not make Bulgaria a target."

Ivelin Parvanov – Member of Parliament from the “Vazrazhdane” Parliamentary Group: “The country that is under attack decides what constitutes a threat to it. You are turning Bulgaria into a legitimate military target.” Dimitar Stoyanov – Minister of Defense: “There is no direct threat to our national security.” Ivo Tsanev – Member of Parliament from the MRF parliamentary group: “It is high time for our country to be where it belongs—in NATO as a reliable ally.”



Political Reactions to the Deployment of U.S. Tanker Aircraft at Bezmer Airport

No decision has been made on how the aircraft will be refueled, the defence minister added.

Photos: BTA