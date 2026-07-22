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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgarian PM Rules Out Military Operations in Middle East from Bulgarian Territory

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Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
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Prime Minister Rumen Radev said it is categorically out of the question for military operations in the Middle East to be conducted from Bulgarian territory. He also stressed that while Bulgaria will honour its commitments to its allies, it remains committed to maintaining good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking to ministers and reporters on July 22, the Prime Minister defended the government's position on the deployment of US aircraft in Bulgaria. He once again highlighted what he described as the difference in approach between his administration and that of former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and called for a de-escalation of tensions in the Gulf.

    The Prime Minister was adamant that the deployment of U.S. aircraft on Bulgarian territory would not change Bulgaria’s position regarding the conflict in the Gulf.

    Prime Minister Rumen Radev: “It is important to emphasise that we value our good relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is categorically out of the question for military operations in the Middle East to be conducted from Bulgarian territory. These tanker aircraft are solely intended for logistical missions and aerial refuelling, and these operations will take place outside Bulgarian airspace.”

    The Prime Minister confirmed that Bulgaria is fulfilling its commitments to its allies and noted that the bilateral security agreement between Sofia and Washington has been in force since 2006 and includes Bezmer Air Base.

    Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are honouring our commitments, and we expect our allies to honour theirs whenever we need them. Despite the messages from politicians who spread uncertainty abroad and undermine our country's credibility, Bulgaria remains a reliable and predictable partner. Any populism on matters of national security is dangerously irresponsible.”

    Radev also reiterated that his government rejects the practice of making important decisions behind closed doors.

    “Two months ago, by decision of the Council of Ministers, we corrected an inadequate decision. The very same tanker aircraft – in fact twice as many – were due to be stationed at Sofia Airport, a civilian airport, among commercial passenger aircraft, in close proximity to busy terminals and the capital itself, with flights passing over the centre of Sofia.”

    The Prime Minister called on the United States and Iran to step back from confrontation, warning that military action between the two countries could have unpredictable global consequences.

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