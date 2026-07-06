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Eurovision Director Martin Green: Bulgaria's Hosting of Eurovision 2027 Is Going To Be 'Very Special'

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Eurovision Director Martin Green has told the prestigious American magazine Variety that Bulgaria's hosting of next year's Eurovision Song Contest will be, in his words, "very special".

Following Bulgaria's historic victory and its first-ever Eurovision triumph, preparations for next year's contest are already under way.

According to Green, Bulgaria has a strong team working intensively to make the event an unforgettable experience. Organisers believe the country will deliver a unique Eurovision because the contest has never before been held in Bulgaria.

The Eurovision Director said hosting the competition presents an opportunity for millions of viewers to discover Bulgaria in a new way.

It is expected that many fans of the song contest who have never visited Bulgaria will learn more about its history, culture, and people. According to the organisers, international events of this scale have a lasting positive impact by encouraging tourism, increasing a country's international profile and giving the world an opportunity to discover new destinations.

Variety, to which Martin Green gave the interview, is regarded as the world's leading magazine covering the entertainment industry. It is often referred to as the "Bible of Hollywood". Its greatest strength lies in its digital reach: its website attracts more than 26 million unique visitors each month and ranks first among news websites in its category.

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