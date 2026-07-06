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Archaeological Excavations to Begin at the Medieval City of Rusokastro

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The medieval fortress of Rusokastro is located 30 km from Burgas on the outskirts of the present-day village of Rusokastro in the Municipality of Kameno.

Разкопки, крепост Русокастро
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Archaeological excavations are set to begin at the medieval city of Rusokastro. Funding for this year's excavations has been provided by the state budget and Kameno Municipality.

As previously reported, since last year Rusokastro has been among the archaeological sites designated as state priorities and granted targeted government funding, alongside Perperikon, Heraclea Sintica, Provadia–Solnitsata (Salt-works), Ratiaria and one of the medieval monasteries near Veliko Tarnovo.

During this season, archaeologists from the Burgas Regional Museum will continue excavating the western defensive wall of the city in its south-western section. This will expose the entire 300-metre length of the monumental fortification, which was built during the first half of the 13th century by the Bulgarian tsars.

Another objective will be to uncover the residential architecture in the city's central core. Extensive conservation and restoration works are currently under way at Rusokastro, while the project for the restoration of the entire citadel has already been approved by the Ministry of Culture.

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