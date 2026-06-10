Boris Mihaylov Has Been Appointed Head of National Revenue Agency

At the proposal of the Minister of Finance, the Council of Ministers appointed Boris Mihaylov as Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency. He takes over the post from Milena Krastranova, who has submitted a request to be relieved of her duties, the government press service announced.

Boris Mihaylov has previously held the position of Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency between 5 August 2022 and 6 June 2023. He holds two master’s degrees – in economics from the University of National and World Economy and in law – as well as a management course in the United States, along with qualification courses in Bulgaria in the field of privatisation and privatisation funds, as well as commodity, stock and currency exchanges.

He has worked as an auditor at the Ministry of Finance, a tax inspector and head of department within the tax administration, as well as owner and manager of a consultancy firm in the fields of finance and law. For more than 10 years, he has practised as a lawyer specialising in tax and criminal law. From 10 June 2021 to 4 March 2022, he served as Executive Director of the State Fund Agriculture.

Prior to Mihaylov’s appointment, since March 2026 the Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency had been Milena Krastranova, while before that the post was held by Hristo Markov, after Rumen Spetsov was dismissed from the position following his appointment as special commercial administrator of the companies of Lukoil in Bulgaria.





