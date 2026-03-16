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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traders Expect 20% Rise in Goods Prices Due to Higher Fuel Costs

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Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
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Producers of essential goods have warned that prices could rise by up to 20% if fuel costs fail to stabilise. At the same time, transport companies are calling for an urgent meeting with the government to discuss measures to support the sector.

Bread and pastry producers in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv say they have already received warnings from suppliers that price increases are expected.

Dimităr Yoltov, a baker, said:
“We have already received emails at our company address warning that prices are expected to increase by 20%.”

There has also been a significant rise in the cost of nuts imported from Turkey and the Middle East.

Yoltov added:
“We used to buy raisins for €4 per kilogram; now they cost €4.30. Last year we bought pistachios from Turkey for €12.50 per kilogramme, and now they are €20 per kilogramme.”

The road haulage industry says the sharp rise in fuel prices has already increased its operating costs by more than 35% since the beginning of the month.

Yordan Arabadzhiev, Executive Director of the Union of International Carriers, warned:
“I expect many smaller companies will face serious difficulties servicing their loans, and that will likely lead to bankruptcies.”

Some transport firms have already refused to take on international routes, while others have cancelled their licences altogether. The sector has notified the European Commission and the caretaker government, calling for urgent support measures for businesses.

Arabadzhiev said:
“We expect talks to take place in the coming days to find a mechanism—whether through business compensation programmes or other measures—to ensure that those on the front line, particularly the transport sector, receive compensation.”

With Easter approaching, producers also warn that further price increases may follow, which they say could include speculative rises in the cost of goods.

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