What Change Will You Get in Euros When Paying in Leva? Mobile Apps Offer Help

Mobile applications will help consumers during the one-month transition period in January, when cash payments in shops will be accepted in both leva and euros.

The biggest concern among customers is what change they will receive in the single European currency when paying with leva.

At the same time, retailers are worried about whether they will have enough euro banknotes available and whether they themselves might make mistakes when converting and returning change.

These concerns prompted Krasimir Kiryakov from Burgas to create an online calculator to assist the public. He says he, too, is worried about being misled when receiving change in euros after paying in leva.

The website, restoeu.online, is completely free and can be accessed quickly and easily on a mobile phone, without intrusive advertising.