Trade Unions: Prices "Stabilising" but Retail Mark-Ups Remain High

Prices in Bulgaria’s small consumer basket appear to be stabilising, according to monitoring data released this month by the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB/KNSB). However, the gap between wholesale and retail prices remains persistently high.

The union has been tracking prices in more than 600 small and large retail outlets across 81 municipalities since mid-2025.

Its latest figures show a moderate monthly increase of 1.2 per cent compared with January, bringing the basket’s total value in February to €59.48. The sharpest rises were recorded in cucumbers, tomatoes and lemons. Compared with June last year, however, the basket is nearly 5 per cent more expensive.

At that time, the total value stood at under €57. The steepest increase since then has been in cucumbers, up by 73.7 per cent, while tomatoes have risen by 10.5 per cent. Chicken prices are up by more than 11 per cent, and the price of standard “Dobrudzha” bread has increased by over 6 per cent.