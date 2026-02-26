БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Economy Minister Orders On-Site Checks at Electricity Suppliers Following Surge in Complaints

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
The purpose of the checks is to ensure the highest level of consumer protection

Caretaker Minister of Economy and Industry, Irina Shtonova, has referred the matter to the Commission for Consumer Protection to launch on-site inspections of the offices of the country’s three electricity suppliers. The move follows numerous consumer complaints and reports regarding increased amounts billed for electricity consumption in January 2026, as well as a thorough analysis of signals received by the Commission since the start of the year.

The inspections will focus on how electricity suppliers handle consumer complaints, respond to specific reports, and resolve any arising disputes. The aim is to ensure the highest level of consumer protection.

During the checks, the Commission has requested detailed information on complaint management by the energy operators — including the number of complaints received, which were deemed justified, how many were resolved and in what manner, the nature of consumer grievances, and related details. Standard contracts and the general terms and conditions of energy supply have also been requested.

The companies have a three-day deadline to provide the requested documents and data, which expires at the end of Monday, 2 March 2026.

The Commission said it will be uncompromising in enforcing the law, including the imposition of sanctions where necessary.

