March Gas Price in Bulgaria Set to Rise by Less Than 1%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has approved a price of €32.60 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for natural gas for March, excluding access, transmission, excise and VAT, the regulator announced on February 27.

At this price, public supplier Bulgargaz will sell natural gas to final suppliers and to persons who have been issued a licence for the production and transmission of heat.

The approved price is more favourable for consumers than the public supplier’s initial proposal.

At €32.60/MWh, the price is almost 27% lower than in March 2025, when it stood at €44.78/MWh (87.58 BGN/MWh).