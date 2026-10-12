Crash Involving Two Trucks Closed the Main Road Between Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse

A collision between two lorries has closed the main road between Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse near the village of Polikraishte.

The crash occurred at around 8pm this evening, involving two goods vehicles with Turkish registration plates.

One of the drivers was injured and taken to an emergency department for a medical examination. Both drivers were tested for alcohol, with negative results.

Police are diverting traffic through the village of Parvomaytsi. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

At around 7.30pm, another HGV was involved in a single-vehicle crash near the village of Maslarevo. No one was injured, and the vehicle is not obstructing traffic.