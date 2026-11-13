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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

DARA to Present Award to 'Eurovision Asia' Winner on Saturday in Bangkok

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Bulgarian singer DARA will present the award to the winner of the first Eurovision Asia Song Contest. The first Bulgarian artist selected by Bulgarian National Television (BNT) to represent the country at Eurovision in Austria will also perform a special version of her song Bangaranga as part of the event’s programme.

The grand final of Eurovision Asia will take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, 14 November. It marks the first Asian edition of the song contest in its 70-year history.

The final will also be available to viewers in Bulgaria from 15:30 Bulgarian time on the official Eurovision YouTube channel.

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