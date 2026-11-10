EC President Ursula von der Leyen: Europe Stands Firmly with Bulgaria

Following her meeting with Prime Minister Rumen Radev in Varna, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X:
“Here in Varna, on the shores of the Black Sea, I want to send a clear message: Europe stands firmly with Bulgaria. We are stepping up our role to strengthen maritime surveillance, protect critical infrastructure, and help restore and safeguard freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.”
Here in Varna, on the shores of the Black Sea, I want to send a clear message:
Europe stands firmly with Bulgaria.
We’re stepping up.
To strengthen maritime surveillance.
Protect critical infrastructure.
And help restore and protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea. https://t.co/qrijNlt9kl— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 10, 2026