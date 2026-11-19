A doctor in Sliven has removed a three-tooth dental bridge, together with its attached wire, from the lung of a patient aged around 65 from the region during a bronchoscopy. The case has been described as exceptionally rare in medical practice.

The man was admitted to Dr Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment with symptoms resembling severe pneumonia. Following a CT scan and subsequent bronchoscopy, Dr Petyo Petkov, Head of the Department of Pulmonology and Phthisiology, identified the foreign body and removed it without the need for surgery, despite the risk of serious complications due to the size of the prosthesis and the attached wire.

The procedure lasted approximately 30 minutes and was successful. The patient was discharged after his lung problems had been brought under control. Senior nurse Elisaveta Hristova also took part in the procedure, highlighting the professionalism of the medical team.