First Time in Bulgaria: Eric Clapton Announces Sofia Concert for 7 May 2027

Eric Clapton announced his first concert in Bulgaria today. On May 7, 2027, the legendary guitarist will perform at "Arena 8888" in Sofia at the invitation of Fest Team. In a career that has spanned more than six decades, Clapton has never before performed on a Bulgarian stage.

The concert in Sofia is part of Clapton’s 2027 European tour. In the UK, the musician will perform in Birmingham on May 17 and for four nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall—on May 20, 21, 23, and 24.

The concert announcement comes just days before the release, on 20 November 2026, of The Road to Escondido: Enhanced Edition, a 20th-anniversary edition of Clapton's collaborative album with J.J. Cale. Originally released in 2006, it was the first album the two musicians recorded together, having admired each other's work for many years.

The new edition will be released as a two-CD set and includes three previously unreleased tracks from the original recording sessions: ‘Wrong No More’, ‘I Got To Find My Baby’ and ‘Roll On’. It also features three live recordings from Live in San Diego: ‘Who Am I Telling You?’, ‘Anyway The Wind Blows’ and ‘Don't Cry Sister’. The official video for ‘Roll On’ by J.J. Cale and Eric Clapton can be watched HERE.

A new edition of ''Riding with the King', Clapton's collaborative album with B.B. King, is also due for release on 4 December 2026. The remastered and expanded edition marks the centenary of B.B. King's birth and will be available as a double collector's edition on grey and lemon-coloured vinyl.

Eric Clapton is the only musician to have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times: as a member of The Yardbirds, as a member of Cream and as a solo artist. He has won 17 Grammy Awards. Among his best-known songs are ‘Layla’, ‘Wonderful Tonight’ and ‘Tears in Heaven’, as well as his versions of J.J. Cale's ‘Cocaine’ and ‘After Midnight’. The Road to Escondido won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2008.

Pre-sale tickets for members of the artist's fan club go on sale on Wednesday, 18 November, at 11:00, followed by a pre-sale for Fest Club members on Thursday, 19 November, at 12:00. General ticket sales begin on Friday, 20 November, at 12:00, through ticketstation.bg, with prices starting at €99.